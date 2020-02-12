Those associated with Richard Milburn Academy are invited to attend a public hearing regarding the academic performance of the district, according to a news release sent out by the academy on Wednesday.
Richard Milburn Academy has a campus in Killeen at 802 N. 8th St.
The hearing will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 21 at the Education Service Center, 5701 Springdale Road in Austin. The hearing is based on the Texas Academic Performance Report for the 2018-2019 school year.
A report will be distributed and public participation in the discussion is invited. Visit rmaschools.org under Required Resource for additional information regarding the report.
