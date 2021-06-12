The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees and the Killeen City Council will hold a joint public workshop meeting Tuesday evening to discuss school bus safety, a joint crime committee agreement, potential sites for future schools and a playground joint use agreement.
During the 2020-2021 school year, according to Tuesday’s agenda, Killeen ISD documented 258 incidents of illegal bus passing in the city limits of Killeen — more than one incident a day for the 165-day school year. In comparison, 20 illegal bus passing incidents were reported in Harker Heights, two at Fort Hood and one in Nolanville during the same time period.
On the first day of in-person school last year, a middle school student was injured when he was struck by a Ford F-150 while crossing the street in front of his school bus. Longtime KISD bus driver, William “Bill” Jones, was cited by police in the incident for failing to activate his flashing warning lights. Jones was found dead at Cedar Gap Park in Harker Heights last fall from a gunshot wound to the chest following his firing from KISD over the accident.
Other items expected to be discussed Tuesday include:
- School bus stop light camera programs
- Local business incubator sites
- Public safety joint partnership and task force committee agreement
- KISD long-range planning and strategic facilities plan update
- City of Killeen infrastructure improvements - winter storm road repair
- Timeline for school site land acquisition
- KISD playground joint use agreements
- KISD playground size and dimension specifications
- To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3wfi2Cd.
- The joint meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the main conference room at Killeen City Hall located at 101 North College Street in Killeen.
- City workshop
- Immediately following the joint meeting, at the same location, the Killeen City Council will hold a workshop meeting to discuss several other items.
- Those items include:
- Consider a resolution awarding a bid to rehabilitate the terminal capital equipment system at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. The bid is with Lochridge-Priest, Inc. in the amount of $3.69 million.
- Consider a resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement with Bio Chem Lab, Inc for additional water quality testing for water received from the Stillhouse Surface Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $27,245.
- Consider a resolution approving additional funding from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to participate in the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the Texas Eviction Diversion Program.
- Consider a resolution authorizing a fireworks display at the Killeen Special Events Center on July 3.
- Discuss potential acquisition of downtown property. The city’s agenda from the meeting did not specify an exact location for the property.
