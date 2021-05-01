The City of Killeen honored 157 employees at its Dedicated Service Awards ceremony recently. Awards were given to each employee who reached a five-year increment of service in 2020.
Longest tenure honors went to Fire Captain Randy Pearson and retired director of street services John Koester for 35 years of service. Retired assistant police chief Margaret Young was honored for 30 years of service.
Twelve employees celebrated reaching 25 years of service. Twenty-two received 20-year honors. Twenty-nine employees reached 15 years with the City. Twenty-three were honored for 10 years, and 68 marked their five-year anniversaries.
The honored employees have given a combined total of 1,845 years of dedicated service to the City of Killeen.
