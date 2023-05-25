Thursday was the last day of classes for students in Killeen ISD as well as Copperas Cove ISD.
The last of the graduation ceremonies will take place over the weekend.
With 80 days until the start of classes for the 2023-24 school year, there will be many local activities to enjoy over the summer break. Lakes are open and the days are warming up for the summer season.
Classes for the 2023-2024 school year at Killeen and Copperas Cove schools will begin on Aug. 14.
Reporter
