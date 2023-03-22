Clifton Park Elementary School was temporarily placed in “secure” status by the Killeen Independent School District’s police department at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, due to unrelated police activity in the area, according to district spokeswoman Taina Maya.
The definition of “secure status” means students and staff can move within the building, but no one is allowed into or out of the campus.
