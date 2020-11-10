A two-year college readiness program from the National Math and Science Initiative is launching at Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen and Shoemaker High Schools.
All campuses serve military-connected students near Fort Hood. The U.S. Department of Defense funds the program, according to a news release from the Killeen Independent School District.
After one year in NMSI’s college readiness program, students at military-impacted schools across the nation average a 45% increase in mastery of college-level concepts in math and science — compared to the national average increase of 5.6%. That increase is 81.5% for Black students, 34% for latinos and 38.4% for females, according to the release.
Students with family members serving in the military move an average of six to nine times while they’re in elementary and secondary school.
“The program leverages the college board’s proven advanced placement framework, preserving local control and creating consistent learning across all schools. That means students are on pace from their first day in a new school — making all those moves a little easier,” the release said.
The National Math and Science Initiative is a Dallas-based nonprofit with a presence in 40 states. It has served more than 1,300 U.S. high schools to improve student access and achievement in STEM education through teacher training, collaboration with campus leaders and student-focused resources, according to the release.
Learn more about the program at nms.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.