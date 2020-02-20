The Central Texas College Hospitality department will host its next Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Southwest Dining Room of the CTC Student Center.
The menu opens with an appetizer of pretzels made from scratch served with a beer-cheese dip ($6.50), a house-made Texas chili ($6.50 for a bowl or $4 for a cup with an entrée) and a choice of either the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entree) or buffalo shrimp salad ($10.50) – classic house salad topped with buffalo shrimp and blue cheese crumble.
The entrees are shrimp-stuffed portabella mushrooms ($16.50) - mushrooms filled with shrimp, onions, garlic, parmigiano-reggiano cheese with a hint of lemon; Philly cheese sloppy joe’s ($16) – a combination of two American favorites: ground beef, provolone, bell pepper and onions on a freshly baked brioche bun; and spinach mushroom quesadilla ($15.50) - a veggie option of Tex-Mex with a cheesy quesadilla packed with mushrooms, fresh spinach and cheddar cheese.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. The choices are jalapeno popper macaroni and cheese - al dente noodles, crispy bacon covered in white cheddar cheese and spiced with fresh smoking hot jalapenos; bacon-wrapped asparagus; loaded twice-cooked potatoes; and deep-fried broccoli. Each side dish is also available a la carte.
For dessert, diners can choose pineapple upside down donuts ($5) or the bananas foster ($6) - homemade vanilla ice cream topped with cinnamon spice and flambé bananas.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
