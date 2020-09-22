Congressman Roger Williams, R-Austin, is urging the U.S. Department of Education to provide greater federal Impact Aid for military families, especially those in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, according to a news release from his office on Tuesday.
He sent a letter to the department regarding the matter.
“The Impact Aid program is critical to serving military families across Texas. Due to COVID-19, districts like the Killeen ISD have experienced unprecedented challenges as they tirelessly work to continue educating our students despite difficult circumstances,” Williams said. “In order to ensure the needs of students are met, the Department of Education must allow schools to receive equitable funding for their Impact Aid applications and reduce the burden for districts relying on accurate head counts that may be disrupted during the pandemic. I thank Secretary Betsy DeVos for her work to ensure our military families are well-equipped to continue their child’s education, and I look forward to our partnership as we serve Texans.”
Federal Impact Aid money assists school districts that have lost property tax revenue from the presence of tax-exempt federal property, such as Fort Hood. The aid may also be given for increased expenditures from the enrollment of federally connected children.
KISD has received between $46 million and $47 million each year from Impact Aid.
John Craft, the superintendent of the Killeen Independent School District, spoke on the possibility of more Impact Aid.
“Given the circumstances surrounding reopening schools, while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, the Killeen ISD would greatly benefit from the flexibility associated with using FY 2021 data for the FY 2022 Impact Aid Application,” Craft said in the news release from Williams’ office. “We have encountered numerous foreseen and unforeseen challenges the past six weeks while reintegrating schools, and having the ability to remain primarily focused on providing the continuity of instructional services to both in-person and virtual learners, rather than applying resources to the logistics associated with surveying over 40,000 families, would be greatly appreciated. We thank Congressman Williams immensely for his continued support during the unprecedented time.”
Williams said school attendance, due to the government-imposed shutdowns, has been greatly affected, and area school districts are having difficulty accurately determining the number of eligible students for this year’s Impact Aid application.
“This could potentially lead to federally impacted schools receiving less funding than they deserve,” Williams said. “It is critical we provide our federally impacted school districts this flexibility with their FY 2022 Impact Aid application. This funding is crucial for these school districts to continue serving our military families and students.”
