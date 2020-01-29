The new Nolan Middle School off Warriors Path in Harker Heights and the East Ward/West Ward consolidation project on the site of East Ward Elementary School on Rancier Avenue in Killeen are both being constructed and progress is continuing at both sites.
The Killeen Independent School District posted photos of the progress on its Facebook page earlier this week.
The expected completion date of the East Ward/West Ward project is March of 2021. The cost of the project is $48 million from a 2018 KISD construction bond approved by voters. The new middle school will open at the beginning of the 2020/2021 school year and is costing the district $54 million from the district’s strategic facilities fund.
