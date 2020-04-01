Staff with Clement Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove will be driving through town in their personal cars Thursday to honk and wave at their students.
The staff members will start the parade at the elementary school and take off at 2 p.m.
According to a flyer for the parade, students must stay in their doorway or driveway, they cannot approach cars or run in the street, students must have parents permission to go outside and all people should maintain distance from others.
