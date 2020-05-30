COPPERAS COVE — This year’s graduates of Copperas Cove High School have received a final exclamation point on their unusual graduation week.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Copperas Cove Independent School District was forced to cancel their usual commencement ceremony, which has drawn standing room only crowds to venues like the Bell County Expo Center.
Instead, the nearly 500 graduates received their diplomas in small groups over three days last week, in front of up to six members of their family. Those who couldn’t attend watched the event as it was shown live on social media.
Another salute to graduates was broadcast on the district’s YouTube channel Friday night. Speeches normally given at the live ceremony by the superintendent and various students were instead pre-recorded and shown along with headshots and personal memories from each of the graduates.
That left Saturday’s graduate parade as one last chance for the graduates to gather for a bit of appreciation before a large audience.
Parent Ellen Thorton said before the parade kicked-off that the CCISD has really worked hard to give graduates their due in what’s been a very unusual year due to the coronavirus emergency.
“I think (the school district) has really gone beyond what anybody expected to make sure the seniors got their day, their moment to shine.”
Thornton was at her daughter Brianna’s graduation ceremony last week, and called the more intimate diploma ceremony different but special.
“It was very personalized,” Thornton said. “It really exceeded all our expectations.”
More than 130 vehicles gathered at Ogletree Gap Preserve Saturday morning, lining up in six rows that took up the length of the field between Post Office Road and Ogletree Pass. Graduates decorated their cars with balloon, signs, colorful letters, and banners featuring their names and pictures.
Just after 9 a.m., the vehicles started moving from the park onto U.S. Business 190, with an escort of Copperas Cove fire and police department units.
Cones were placed between the lanes of U.S. 190 West , allowing the parade to travel the right lane from Copperas Cove to Kempner while normal traffic used the left lane. Directions sent out by the CCISD last week encouraged spectators to park along the shoulder, maintain a car length between each vehicle, and remain in their cars as the graduates passed by.
By 9 a.m., hundreds of cars lined the shoulder of the roadway, with many parked side-by-side or bumper to bumper. Instead of staying in their cars, many of the proud family members stood along the road waving and cheering as the nearly 40-minute parade rolled by.
Tomekia Thomas was looking forward to cheering on her son, graduate Emmanuel Thomas.
“I think it’s a really great idea,” Thomas said of the parade. “It gives them some sense of inclusion and just acknowledging their accomplishments because they didn’t get to partake in the normal, traditional graduation celebration.
“As far as the city being able to come together and do this for them, I think it’s awesome.”
