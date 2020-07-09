The Copperas Cove Independent School District has announced a partnership with the University of Texas to allow its students dual enrollment in both high school and college courses.
A press release from the district on Wednesday said that the partnership will give the students access to distance education courses beginning in the upcoming school year.
The courses are designed by UT faculty to meet postsecondary standards of quality, depth, and complexity that students experience at college. Both a Copperas Cove High School teacher and a college instructor teach the classes, according to the release.
Jimmy Shuck, the principal of the high school spoke on the new dual enrollment.
“Dual enrollment means students are enrolled in a high school course and college course concurrently. Through OnRamps, students receive instruction from a teacher at the high school and also a college professor providing guidance on college material that aligns with the high school course,” Shuck said. “Students will receive two grades for the course, a high school grade and a college grade. Only certain assignments and assessments count for college grades. At the end of the course, students have the option of accepting the college grade or credit.”
Students have the ability to earn high school credit and college credit in a variety of courses from English, physics, history, geoscience and more. Students can select the courses they are interested in that will help them determine their post-secondary career fields, the release said.
Students also earn college credit while attending classes on campus at Central Texas College through Copperas Cove ISD’s Early College High School Program, according to the release.
The Killeen Independent School District also has an Early College High School that allows students to earn college credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.