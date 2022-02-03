Copperas Cove Independent School District students and staff will not have to go to school Friday, the district announced Thursday afternoon.
In a Facebook post Thursday, Cove ISD said the decision to close all facilities Friday was based on the sub-freezing temperatures forecast through Saturday.
"The latest weather report from the National Weather Service extends the extreme cold into Saturday, not allowing for the melting of accumulated snow and ice," the Facebook post states. "In order to ensure the safety of our students and staff, CCISD is extending its closure of all schools and departments through Saturday. Therefore, there will be no school tomorrow/Friday."
The district said the closure includes the cancellation of all UIL and extracurricular activities including sporting events.
"Please enjoy this family time together," the post states. "Please keep yourselves safe and we look forward to seeing you at school on Monday, Feb. 7. Thank you for entrusting CCISD with the care and education of your children."
