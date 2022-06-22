After losing more than 150 educators last year, the Copperas Cove Independent School District is turning to an accelerated teacher certification program and stipends to attract new recruits.
School districts nationwide are battling a teacher shortage further exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 409 employees either resigned or retired during the 2021-22 school year, according to data provided by Copperas Cove ISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd Tuesday.
Of the 387 employees who resigned, 42%, or 164, were educators. Another 22 CCISD employees retired last year including 11 teachers.
Currently, CCISD is seeking to fill 54 teaching positions.
Highlighting the district’s “good news,” Sledd pointed to the CCISD’s “creative retention and recruiting methods” including a “Grow Your Own” program approved by the board in June.
The new “accelerated” program, according to May CCISD workshop meeting minutes, is in partnership with Teachworthy, a Texas alternative certification company in collaboration with Indiana Wesleyan University, to “identify program candidates, create supportive cohorts, and provide continuing professional education for teaching candidates.”
The program, the minutes said, would provide teacher training to first-year educators and a “pathway to certification” through a one-year internship, training modules, field-based observations, and a social emotional learning program “Capturing Kids’ Hearts.”
The CCISD school board also approved a series of employee pay raises and recruiting incentives in May. As of August, new teachers with zero experience will start out at $53,000 — a $3,000 increase from the year prior.
Teachers in the following areas are eligible to receive additional annual stipends.
- Secondary math: $10,000
- Secondary science: $7,500
- Bilingual: $7,500
- Special education: $5,000
- Foreign language: $3,000
To view a list of current job openings at CCISD, visit https://www.ccisd.com/22035_1.
