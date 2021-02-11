The Copperas Cove Independent School District announced early release times for students and staff due to winter weather conditions Thursday.
"CCISD will be releasing students early today due to inclement weather," the district said in a statement.
Pre-K and elementary students will be released at 11 a.m., junior high students at 11:30 a.m., and high school students at 12:15 p.m.
"Lunch will be served to all students prior to departure. If parents are not able to pick up their students, we will provide supervision until we are able to safely transport students home," the statement read.
Earlier this morning, CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said, "Our transportation department workers have been out early this morning checking the roads. They are dry and we will be starting school on time this morning and buses will run their regular schedules," before later releasing the early release times for all CCISD students.
