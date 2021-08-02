COPPERAS COVE — More than a hundred educators hired this year by Copperas Cove Independent School District joined administrators, principals, instructional coaches and others Monday morning for new teacher orientation at the district training facility.
With the first day of school coming up in two weeks, Cove has added 120 new faces to its 650-teacher staff and Monday was a chance for the rookie instructors to begin to learn their way around district policies, procedures, and expectations.
“This is always an exciting day for us because we’re getting to welcome new teachers to the district,” said Joe Burns, district superintendent. “This new teacher breakfast is always the way we kick-start the year and spend some time kind of teaching them the Cove way. Teaching them the things that are important to us, and our goals and emphasis for the coming year. It’s an exciting time to be here with these folks today.”
One of the district’s new teachers is Robert Martinez, a theater arts instructor from Austin. With a total of 18 years’ experience as a teacher, mostly in Corpus Christi, Martinez said he is excited about the upcoming year and ready to get started in his new position at S.C. Lee Jr. High.
“I have a lot of ideas, but I’ve got to find out how the school functions and what their goals are for the next five years, then I’ll tailor my plans accordingly. Left to my own devices, I’d start having auditions today,” Martinez said, laughing.
“A friend of mine used to work here and during the pandemic he was telling me how the district was handling the system here, and I was very impressed. I’ve worked in five different districts and that’s one of the things I look for — how does the school system function. Especially with the fine arts, we’re nothing if we don’t have support.”
In Copperas Cove, the first day of class is Aug. 18
In Killeen ISD, students return to class Aug. 16.
