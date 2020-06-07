The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will discuss the ability to adjust the school calendar as a result of the coronavirus.
The direction on changing the calendar has come from the Texas Education Agency.
The board will also discuss the fiscal year 2020/2021 budget; the contractor rank order for the high school athletic stadium synthetic turf project that has been discussed at the previous two meetings; and employee health insurance for 2021.
The final item on the agenda, prior to adjournment of the meeting, is the discussion of the possible name for the Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary school consolidation project that is located on Florence Road in Killeen.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday and it will be held virtually once again.
Those that wish to watch the meeting live can do so at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
