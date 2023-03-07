Farewell 1.jpg

Rick Kirkpatrick, right, one of Copperas Cove ISD’s two deputy superintendents, shares a laugh while at his farewell ceremony at the district’s board room Tuesday. Kirkpatrick is leaving his position to take the superintendent job at Florence ISD.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — It will soon be the end of an era at Copperas Cove ISD, as the community wished Deputy Superintendent Rick Kirkpatrick well on his new endeavors as the top educator at Florence ISD.

Kirkpatrick has served as deputy superintendent in Copperas Cove since 2012 and has worked in the district since 2006.

Farewell 2.jpg

Rick Kirkpatrick, left, and Copperas Cove ISD board President Joan Manning have a conversation during a farewell event Tuesday for Kirkpatrick, who will become the superintendent at Florence ISD. Kirkpatrick has been a deputy superintendent in Copperas Cove ISD since 2012.

