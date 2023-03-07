Rick Kirkpatrick, right, one of Copperas Cove ISD’s two deputy superintendents, shares a laugh while at his farewell ceremony at the district’s board room Tuesday. Kirkpatrick is leaving his position to take the superintendent job at Florence ISD.
Rick Kirkpatrick, left, and Copperas Cove ISD board President Joan Manning have a conversation during a farewell event Tuesday for Kirkpatrick, who will become the superintendent at Florence ISD. Kirkpatrick has been a deputy superintendent in Copperas Cove ISD since 2012.
COPPERAS COVE — It will soon be the end of an era at Copperas Cove ISD, as the community wished Deputy Superintendent Rick Kirkpatrick well on his new endeavors as the top educator at Florence ISD.
Kirkpatrick has served as deputy superintendent in Copperas Cove since 2012 and has worked in the district since 2006.
“I was humbled more than anything else,” Kirkpatrick said Tuesday of being offered the position in Florence. “I think there were 25, 30 applicants for the position, so you don’t know who it is you’re competing against. But, yeah, I was absolutely humbled and honored to get that phone call.”
Kirkpatrick’s last day in Copperas Cove ISD is Thursday, and his first day in Florence will be Friday. His priority on getting in the seat is spending time with the students and faculty.
“It’s a strange time to be coming in,” he said. “It’s the day before Spring Break for everybody. So, I would really love to get out and get on the campuses (and) meet the staff, administrators … see the kids.”
Cove school board President Joan Manning, who has been on the board for several years, said she believes getting onto the campuses on his first day is one of the best things Kirkpatrick can do.
“If he can do that, that’ll be a great start because ... in the past, we’ve actually had superintendents that kind of stayed in (the office) and they didn’t get out and about, so it’s hard for them really to know what’s going on in the district,” Manning said.
In Kirkpatrick, Manning said Florence ISD is getting someone who is dedicated to the students.
“He’s already told me some things that he’s learned about their district that he is going to be looking at to change,” she said. “Not massive things, but small things that make a difference.”
Prior to being deputy superintendent in Copperas Cove, Kirkpatrick had been principal at Copperas Cove High School beginning in 2009 and principal at S.C. Lee Junior High School in Copperas Cove from 2006 to 2009.
He has been an educator since 1993 and has also worked in the Killeen, Austin and Mission Consolidated school districts.
