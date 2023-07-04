Hettie Halstead Elementary

Hettie Halstead Elementary Student Council members beautiful their campus with planters of flowers and trees. Halstead was named the most environmentally campus in the state by Keep Texas Beautiful.

 Courtesy Photo | CCISD

COPPERAS COVE — Keep Texas Beautiful recently honored Hettie Halstead Elementary as the winner of the 2023 Sadie Ray Graff Educational Institution Award for its students work to preserve and enhance Texas’s environment and make their community stronger.

The award is bestowed on only one school annually in Texas. It recognizes the efforts of educational institutions that provide instruction/programming to pre-K through college students to encourage youth involvement and promote the KTB mission through environmental education.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.