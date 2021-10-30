COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove High School German teacher Heidi Brown was in her element with oom-pah band music playing in the background as students guzzled pretzels in a pretzel-eating contest, arm wrestled for bragging rights, competed in a dress-up contest in German attire, and the ultimate contest of cup stacking, a huge rivalry between Americans and Germans, with Team USA falling to Team Germany in a recent world cup stacking competition when one of Team USA’s cups fell onto the floor.
Brown and teacher Angela Mietzner-Meyer taught students enrolled in their German language classes the traditional games of Oktoberfest with Bavarian flag streamers decorating the ceiling and with the smell of traditional German dishes such as schnitzel, spätzle, knipp, and grünkohl filling. Students enjoyed learning the names of the games and the food while tasting the cultural cuisine as part of their German language curriculum.
