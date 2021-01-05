The Copperas Cove Independent School District received a superior rating from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.
The ratings are based on 15 established financial indicators including operating expenditures for instruction, tax collection rates, student-teacher ratios, and long-term debt, according to a news release from the school district.
Over 1,200 school districts and charter schools are rated. Schools receive one of four ratings, superior, above standard, standard, and substandard.
Superintendent Joe Burns said Copperas Cove is very proud to earn the highest possible FIRST rating again.
“This achievement reflects the exceptional job our business department, board of trustees and employees do in making sure local taxpayer dollars, state funds and federal dollars are not only judiciously spent, but very well managed. This prestigious honor becomes more challenging each year as operational funds continue to shrink and investment opportunities become more limited,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.