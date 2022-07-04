Copperas Cove elementary students are apparently better at reading and math than the statewide average and other area school districts when it comes to standardized testing.
The Copperas Cove Independent School District on Monday released some preliminary data of its 2021-2022 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores.
“CCISD elementary students outscored the state and the region in reading with Cove students scoring 83 percent as ready for the next grade level as compared to 79 percent in the region and 80 percent in the state,” according to a news release issued Monday by the district.
Cove ISD is part of the state’s Region 12 Education Service Center, which includes more than 70 school districts in Central Texas, including Killeen ISD.
“The district surpassed the region by nearly 10 percentage points of students who exceeded the reading test requirements with a percentage of 61 as compared to only 53 percent at the regional level and 57 percent at the state,” Cove ISD said in the release. “The same performance gap continued by the percentage of Cove students who mastered the literacy requirements with 40 percent in the district as compared to 32 percent in the region and 37 percent in the state.”
On Friday, the Texas Education Agency released statewide averages on the latest STAAR data and allowed parents to look up individual test results for their children, however, specific school district scores are not yet publicly available from the state. However, some school districts, such as Cove ISD are starting to release some data on the latest scores.
The reason for Cove’s success?
“Reading Academies,” according to Cove’s news release — “a requirement of the state legislature through House Bill 3 in 2019, to improve Texas students’ literacy rates. All teachers in grades K-3 must be trained through the Reading Academies by 2023.”
Cove got an early start on the state mandate, implementing the required legislation in 2020 through Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Amanda Crawley.
“We have completed two full years and are embarking on our third year. All teachers in the district in grades pre-kindergarten through third have been trained. We are training anyone new to the district so that we will have 100 percent trained staff,” Crawley said in the release. “We also trained all special education and Dyslexia, English-As-A-Second-Language, and intervention teachers. We have seen tremendous impacts with our students.”
The success showed in the latest STAAR test scores, according to the district.
As reading is required with almost every subject, Cove ISD elementary students also outpaced their region and state peers by nearly 10% in math with 83% ready for the next grade level as compared to 74% at the regional level and 75% at state, according to Cove ISD.
More than half of Cove students exceeded the math test requirements with 54% as compared to 41% at region and 46% at the state level. Cove students demonstrated mastery of the subject with more than one-fourth, 28% of students, as compared to the region with 19% and the state with 23%, according to Cove ISD’s release.
“CCISD fifth graders continued their dominance also in the subject of science with 68 percent ready for the next grade level as compared to 63 percent at the region and 65 percent at state. Forty percent of Cove students exceeded the science test requirements in comparison to 33 percent at the region and 37 percent at the state level. In mastering the math content, Cove students tied the state score both at 17 percent and outscored the region score of 14 percent,” according to the release.
“Our teachers have embraced these new methodologies and changed their instructional practices,” Crawley said. “This year, we are adding all of our fourth and fifth grade reading teachers (to the Reading Academies training) because we have seen so much success with pre-kindergarten through third grades. We are well exceeding the state requirement of House Bill 3.”
CCISD junior high students also outscored the region and state in reading at the sixth, seventh and eighth grade levels.
Killeen ISD 2021-2022 STAAR test data was not yet available on the district’s or the Texas Education Agency’s website on Monday. According to the state, school districts have until Sept. 30 to report assessment results to their school boards.
State results
The Texas Tribune reported Texas students’ standardized test scores in reading and math moved closer to pre-pandemic levels after falling to levels not seen in a decade the year before, according to results released by the Texas Education Agency on Friday.
“Each spring, Texas students take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness or STAAR test. In math, 40% of all students in grades 3-8 met grade level or above this year, a 5-percentage-point increase from the previous year. In reading, 52% of all students met grade level or above, representing a 9-percentage point increase from the previous year,” according to the Tribune.
State law has recently changed to remove any high stakes for students associated with STAAR tests in grades 3–8, according to the Texas Education Agency. There is no requirement under state law that students who fail any STAAR grades 3–8 assessment repeat a grade, instead allowing STAAR results “solely to serve as information on how best to support students moving forward,” according to the agency.
