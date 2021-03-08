Ahead of Tuesday’s regular meeting, the school board for Copperas Cove ISD met for its monthly workshop meeting to discuss the agenda.
The items for discussion included paying employees, both those that were able to work and those that could not during the recent winter weather.
The board will take action Tuesday on a proposal by the district to continue wage payments to all idled employees — contractual and noncontractual, salaried and non-salaried — during the district’s emergency closure because of the weather.
Some essential employees, such as maintenance and custodial staff, were called into work during that week.
The district is also looking to compensate the essential employees for their time worked during the storm in the total amount of just over $30,000.
Another item that has come up as a result of the winter weather is a necessary adjustment to the district’s calendar.
The district is considering a change to the start of the fifth grading period, which must be on an instructional day.
The district is proposing that the fifth grading period go from Feb. 22 through April 9. On the original calendar approved by the board in January 2020, the grading period was scheduled to run from Feb. 16 to April 1.
On the original calendar, the sixth grading period was planned for seven weeks, so the district is proposing to shorten it by one week and have it begin April 12.
These proposals will allow the district to release students for the summer on May 27 as planned.
There was little to no discussion on this item from the board on Monday and they will be voting to approve the change Tuesday.
A final item that will be approved or denied Tuesday is the nomination of Joe Burns, the district’s superintendent, for consideration as the Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year.
Burns won the recognition in 2007 when he was superintendent of the Kirbyville Consolidated Independent School District.
The Tuesday meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at the district’s offices at 408 S. Main St.
In-person attendance is very limited. Those wishing to watch the meetings virtually can do so via Zoom. A link to view the meetings on Zoom is available on the district’s website at https://www.ccisd.com/145390_2.
