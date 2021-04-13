Copperas Cove ISD will provide students ages 16 and older a free COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic scheduled for April 20.
The school district partnered with Coryell Health to provide a voluntary vaccination clinic for CCISD students.
“The clinic will be held on April 20, 2021, in the small gym at Copperas Cove High School between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered,” CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said Tuesday.
Students who are 16 or older as of April 20 are eligible for the vaccine, she said.
“Students who have signed up for the vaccination will be called from class when it is their time for the vaccination,” Sledd said. “Students from Crossroads High School will be bused to Copperas Cove High School to receive their vaccinations.
“Approximately three weeks after our students receive their first doses of the vaccine, CCISD will offer a second vaccination clinic so students may receive their second doses,” Sledd said. “Information about this clinic will be forthcoming as we get closer to the date.”
