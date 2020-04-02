COPPERAS COVE — Teachers and other staff at Clements Parsons Elementary gathered in the parking lot of the school before taking off and driving through Copperas Cove in a parade to say hello to their students while school is canceled because of the coronavirus.
Kelly Thompson, a kindergarten through fifth-grade music teacher at the school, was the lead organizer for the parade.
“Our staff is missing the kids so much, I mean we spend hours and hours everyday with these kids and they really are the heart and soul of the community,” Thompson said. “We wanted to organize a safe way for us to be able to see them.”
Thompson also had a message for her students.
“I miss you, I love you so much and I can’t wait to see you and hug you again,” she said.
Katherine Baney is the principal of Clements Parsons Elementary and she had a similar message.
“We thought getting out in the community in the comfort of our cars and making it a big deal to see them (the kids) was important,” Baney said.
Students and their parents sat in their cars or waved from their homes as teachers drove by Thursday afternoon.
