At least one major school in the Killeen-Copperas Cove area will be closing down for at least a week because of increased cornavirus cases.
Copperas Cove Independent School on Monday announced they would be closing down Copperas Cove High School due to increases in active cases among the staff.
CCISD began the school year Aug. 18, and Copperas Cove High School will close down Wednesday to conduct online instruction and will resume in-person instruction on Nov. 5.
The closure of Cove High comes a week after Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns was urging parents to return their students to campus.
Burns, at a school board meeting Oct. 20, addressed the concerns that some educators were expressing that not all students doing virtual learning were meeting the attendance requirements and have subsequently been falling behind.
In a virtual press conference on Zoom Monday, Joe Burns emphasized that the decision to close down the high school was based on the increase of reported cases among staff, not students.
“We knew this day might come,” Burns said at the press conference about the decision. “We hope that it is temporary.”
Burns added that the Wednesday closing day was chosen so as to allow Tuesday as a day to visit with parents and address student needs.
“We want our community to be a safe place for everyone,” he said.
Killeen Independent School District began in-school classes Aug. 31 has had several cases of the coronavirus, but no schools have closed this school year.
Due to COVID-19 in-person and remote instruction are offered to students at both districts.
Here’s a look at Killeen and Cove schools with active cases, as of Tuesday morning. Schools with no active cases are not listed:
Copperas Cove ISD COVID cases:
Copperas Cove High School: Students: 3 Staff: 9
Copperas Cove Junior High: Students: 2 Staff: 1
Fairview Jewell Elementary: Students: 1 Staff: 1
S.C. Lee Junior High: Students: 0 Staff: 1
Killeen ISD COVID Cases:
Audie Murphy Middle School: Students: 0 Staff: 1
Ellison High School: Students: 1 Staff: 0
Harker Heights High School: Students: 1 Staff: 1
Haynes Elementary: Students: 1 Staff: 0
Killeen High School: Students: 1 Staff: 0
Nolan Middle School: Students: 2 Staff: 1
Peebles Elementary: Students: 2 Staff: 0
Rancier Middle School: Students: 0 Staff: 1
Reeces Creek Elementary: Students: 1 Staff: 1
Shoemaker High School: Students; 1 Staff: 0
Skipcha Elementary: Students: 0 Staff: 1
Smith Middle School: Students: 2 Staff: 0
Willow Springs Elementary: Students: 0 Staff; 1
