John Craft

Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft has informed the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees that he is the lone finalist for superintendent of the Northside ISD in San Antonio, according to a Monday KISD release.

Northside has about 102,000 students and close to 6,800 teachers. Killeen ISD has about 45,000 students and over about 2,800 teachers.

