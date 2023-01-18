Students and parents are facing charges after a fight near a Killeen middle school included a crossing guard getting body slammed.
The Jan. 12 brawl near Smith Middle School was captured on smartphone video and spread to social media.
Killeen ISD police are investigating the incident after “two students were involved in an altercation at Bunny Trail and Briar Patch” around 3 p.m. that day, according to KISD officials.
“All parties have been identified and interviewed by KISD officers. Students, parents, and employees were involved in the situation that unfolded but the investigation is ongoing,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in an email to the Herald. “KISD PD anticipates filing charges on all the students and adults involved.”
A parent at the school shared the video with the Herald, and requested the newspaper to inquire about the situation. The video shows a girl walking across a street to another girl, and the two begin fighting as a crowd forms around them. The apparent crossing guard, holding a stop sign, then approaches and tries to break up the fight.
However, a person in a green hoodie then physically confronts the crossing guard and body slams him to the ground, the video shows.
“The crossing guard did not request or require medical attention,” Maya said. “Crossing guards are told not to get involved and to radio-in to the campus administration team and call 911 if it is an emergency. The events and behavior that unfolded on Thursday (Jan. 12) will never be tolerated in KISD. Students and adults will always be charged to the fullest extent possible when it is pertaining to School Safety.”
KISD did not release any names or ages of those facing charges.
