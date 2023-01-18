1. Yes. Research aligning defense and military areas could help secure the area’s future.

2. Yes. With the proximity of Fort Hood, this has the potential to redefine the economy.

3. No. The park is still conceptual at this point, and it’s uncertain when it will be a reality.

4. No. Even with the university designing a big campus, there are no guarantees of success.

5. Unsure. It’s a bold concept, but it’s unknown at this point how it will all play out.

Vote

View Results