Crossroads High School in Copperas Cove ISD graduated 45 students Thursday night at its third commencement of the school year.

While some students are in credit recovery and working to get back on track to graduate on schedule, many Crossroads students are working at an accelerated pace to graduate early. Crossroads High School Principal Pat Crawley said 40% of the May graduating class are graduating ahead of schedule.

