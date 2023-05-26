Crossroads High School in Copperas Cove ISD graduated 45 students Thursday night at its third commencement of the school year.
While some students are in credit recovery and working to get back on track to graduate on schedule, many Crossroads students are working at an accelerated pace to graduate early. Crossroads High School Principal Pat Crawley said 40% of the May graduating class are graduating ahead of schedule.
Graduate Adriyanna Hodge earned her high school diploma a year ahead of schedule.
“I plan to go to college to get my business degree and also my cosmetology license,” the 17-year-old said. “I would like to have my own salon and actually own several salons across Texas and in other states and just spread out.”
Crawley stated that several graduates are slated to attend college while others are going into the military and some straight into the workforce. He added that some students earned their certifications at Central Texas College in the fields of culinary arts and automotive mechanics and already have jobs lined up.
Graduate Jasir Hayes arrived at Crossroads in February of the 2022-2023 school year and stated he was grateful that Crossroads admitted him so late in the school year.
“When I arrived at Crossroads, all of the teachers were in the cafeteria and introduced themselves and made me feel so welcome. They were really nice, and I knew I was in the right place,” the 18-year-old said. “I would like to become a film maker because I really enjoy movies. So, I plan to attend film school.”
Crossroads High School students earn their high school diplomas throughout the school year as they complete the required number of credits to graduate. The school averages an enrollment of 150-plus students and hosts three graduations a year, graduating approximately 100-125 students annually.
Referred to as the district’s “alternative school of choice,” Crossroads students are able to work at their own pace both in and outside of the classroom using their district-issued laptops to accelerate their credits.
