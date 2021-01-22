COPPERAS COVE — Crossroads High School held an in-person rolling winter graduation ceremony at the Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School this week.
At least 28 of the 32 students graduating walked the stage Thursday night to receive their diplomas during a rolling graduation ceremony that was socially distanced because of the coronavirus pandemic. Crossroads High School is an academic alternative school for students who might need an unconventional approach to completing high school like self-paced instruction or computer-based instruction.
Crossroads High School Principal Patrick Crawley said the graduation ceremony was “a really big deal” because of the adversities the students had to overcome to graduate.
“A lot of these guys come to us behind in credits or trying to catch up for whatever reason,” Crawley said. “Some have been out of school for quite a while. On the other hand, we have others that are excelled and graduating in less than four years.”
The rolling ceremony is different from traditional graduation ceremonies because no guests were allowed to be seated, and only graduates and a limited number of family and friends could enter the auditorium while the student received their diplomas.
