CTC

The Central Texas College sign was seen in 2021 outside the school's central Killeen campus.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

Central Texas College (CTC) was recently ranked the seventh best community college in the country for military veterans in the latest Military Times’ Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 rankings. The list is the most comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement. CTC was the only two-year school in Texas ranked in the top 10.

Military Times surveyed more than 300 schools from across the country regarding their policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes, military-supportive cultures and other factors using 2021 enrollment data. Military enrollment figures are measured similarly and apply to service members and veterans actually tracked by a school, not just students using military-related benefits.

