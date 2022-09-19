Central Texas College (CTC) was recently ranked the seventh best community college in the country for military veterans in the latest Military Times’ Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 rankings. The list is the most comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement. CTC was the only two-year school in Texas ranked in the top 10.
Military Times surveyed more than 300 schools from across the country regarding their policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes, military-supportive cultures and other factors using 2021 enrollment data. Military enrollment figures are measured similarly and apply to service members and veterans actually tracked by a school, not just students using military-related benefits.
This year’s scoring reflected an increased emphasis on student success metrics (completion, retention, persistence, GPA) as the most important factor in determining the relative ranking of schools on this year’s list. That was followed closely by the range of military-specific resources and the level of financial assistance they offer. Admissions and registration policies, human resources and assorted miscellaneous considerations also factored into the scoring.
Overall, CTC ranked seventh among two-year schools, eighth among schools in the Southwest, 43rd among public schools, seventh in online education and 53rd overall among all participating two- and four-year schools in the country.
Military Times acknowledged CTC for offering several programs designated for military members. These included the VetSuccess Center on campus and Fast Forward. The Vet Success Center was established to specifically handle veterans’ issues, its acceptance and granting of credits for military training recommended by the American Council on Education credits. In addition, CTC also provides veteran and military assistance through its Veterans Services department.
Fast Forward is an online tool which enables service members and veterans to upload their Joint Service Transcript and receive an instant estimate of credits that can be applied to a particular program. Users can also search a national job database for related civilian occupations, receive information on salaries and career outlooks and search for jobs in a designated geographical area.
CTC was also recognized for its participation in the Yellow Ribbon program to help veterans cover the cost of tuition and the school’s credit-per-hour tuition rate being under the G.I. Bill cap.
For soldiers transitioning to the civilian sector, CTC offers several programs to assist in their career change. In partnership with Ford, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and Transitions Assistance Support, CTC offers the Ford Technicians of Tomorrow program which is designed to provide transitioning soldiers and military veterans career opportunities in the automotive industry at participating Ford dealerships in Texas.
The CTC-Fort Hood Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing (SAP) cohort program is a collaborative effort between CTC, Fort Hood and St. Michael’s Learning Academy which provides transitioning active-duty military personnel and veterans with high-tech training in SAP, the world’s business software leader.
The Military Times’ Best for Vets: Colleges is the largest and most comprehensive ranking of schools for military service members and veterans, helping them make important decisions about their education. It serves as the most timely and relevant resource for military students interested in utilizing their much-deserved educational benefits to further themselves as citizens.
