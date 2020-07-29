Registration is now open for the Central Texas College Continuing Education Department’s College for Kids online classes in August. In partnership with Black Rocket, a national leader in technology education for youth, CTC is offering virtual live-online summer camps for youngsters ages 8 to 14 in topics such as coding, game design, eSports, virtual reality and more.
The first series of classes in July start Aug. 3:
Battle Royale: Make Your First Fortnite-Style Video Game - instead of playing the game, design your own game using a professional 3D game development software. Build levels and assets inspired by popular battle royale games like Fortnite. The course includes cartoonish action and battle sequences. The course requires a 64-bit operating system compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. The course runs Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for 8 to 11-year-olds and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for 12 to 14-year-olds. The cost is $149.
Python Programmers - learn the world’s fastest-growing programming language favored by Google, NASA, Youtube and the CIA. Learn how to code with Python to create engaging apps and games. Each lesson takes you step-by-step on a programming path from start to finish. It is compatible with MAC, Windows and Chrome OS. The class is Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., for 12 to 14-year-olds. The cost is $159.
Video Game Animation - learn to create and animate your own character sprites, objects and backgrounds. Start with a name, develop the character’s personality, signature moves, special powers and a storyline. Finish with a fully animated character to be used in your very own game. Students do not need any prior experience in game design, animation or sketching. Games are only compatible on PC computers (Windows OS). Mac versions can be created after the program for a $15 conversion fee. The class is Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 12 to 14-year-olds and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds. The cost is $149.
Classes starting Aug. 10 are:
Minecraft Redstone Engineers - expand your Redstone knowledge by constructing your own carnival with a variety of mini-games, roller coasters and attractions powered by Redstone.
Learn how to use Command and Structure blocks to incorporate them into your builds. Students must own a Java version of Minecraft to take this class. Tablet, phone and game console versions of Minecraft are not compatible. The class is Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for 12 to 14-year-olds. The cost is $149.
Rocket Kart Racers: Design A Mario Kart Style Game - design your own tracks and customize your karts and characters. Using professional 3D-game development software, students will combine their creations into their own kart racing game they can play with friends and family at home. Students can participate in esports league races against other schools across the country with a chance to have their tracks featured in the Black Rocket master build of the game. The class requires a 64-bit operating system and is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only.
The course is Aug. 10 to Aug. 14 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for 12 to 14-year-olds and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for 8 to 11-year-olds. The cost is $149.
YouTube Content Creators - explore the variety of content and personalities that exist on YouTube and how to find your own niche to become the next YouTube star. Develop your on-camera presence, your own channel branding and professional editing skills and a plan for launching your own channel. A webcam is required for this course which is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. The class is Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for 12 to 14-year-olds. The cost is $149.
To register for these classes or for more information, visit the Black Rocket website at
blackrocket.com/online/ctc or contact CTC at 254-526-1586 or email smylcraine@ctcd.edu . Tips and resources for courses are also available by liking the CTC Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ctccfk/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.