Central Texas College announced Wednesday that its campus will be closed through May 3, according to a news release from the college.
The closure is in keeping with federal, state and local guidance as it relates to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
During this time, administrative, instructional and student support services offices will be available remotely via online and through email, according to the release.
CTC is currently working on other means to communicate with students.
The CTC administration continues to monitor the coronavirus crisis and will alert students and employees of any change in status.
