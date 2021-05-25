The Central Texas College Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to move ahead with campus improvements to remove barriers experienced by students with disabilities.
On May 6, the college entered into an agreement with the Justice Department to “remove barriers to accessibility in facilities, such as classrooms, dormitories, libraries, technology centers and places of recreation,” according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Tuesday the CTC board approved a contract with Jamail & Smith for an ADA accessibility project which may cost the community college up to $2.1 million over the duration of the project.
During a May 18 board workshop, CTC Associate Deputy Chancellor Mark Harmsen told the board CTC “just received a laundry list with all of the items that they (the Justice Department) had identified.”
Harmsen said his team put together a timeline which will divide the various ADA projects over a 36-month period.
“Working on ADA improvements has always been a priority even before I got here,” Harmsen told the board at the workshop. “We as a college have always been committed to doing the right thing in making sure that our campus is accessible.”
The Justice Department agreement requires CTC to make physical modifications so that parking, entrances, restrooms, service counters, drinking fountains and routes to and within buildings are accessible to people with disabilities, according to a DOJ news release.
“College students, including returning service members, should not face barriers in education due to their disabilities,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a news release earlier this month. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to enforcing the rights of all students with disabilities, many of whom are veterans who have made great sacrifices while serving our country.”
Tuesday the CTC board also approved a $538,000 transfer of reserve funds to be used on current ADA expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.