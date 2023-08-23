The Central Texas College Board of Trustees covered a lot of ground during Tuesday’s meeting and approved multiple items on the agenda.
Before the meeting started, Board President Rex Weaver swore in officers Joseph Notarian and Fabian Torres to join the CTC police force.
Then, the board unanimously approved 13 items, including:
The July 2023 interim financial statement and investment report
Adopting an Ad Valoram Tax Rate
Approving blanket purchases for orders to vendors
Renewing contract with Texas Materials Group, Inc. for Sept. 1, 2023 - Aug. 31, 2024
Renewing contract with multiple insurance services for Sept. 1, 2023 - Aug. 31, 2024.
Lastly, the board went into executive session for around 20 minutes to discuss appointing Jim Yeonopolus as Chancellor Emeritus, effective Sept. 1.
This decision was unanimously approved by the board when the members returned.
