Patio Cafe.JPG

The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series concludes with a Greek cuisine this Friday. 

 Courtesy Photo

The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series concludes with a Greek cuisine this Friday. Dinner, which is prepared by students in the Hospitality program, will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center.

The meal begins with an appetizer, soup and salad. The featured appetizer is zucchini and egg plant fritters ($7) — eggplant and zucchini strips dipped in batter then pan-fried until golden brown and served hot with a spicy yogurt sauce. The soup is fasoulatha ($8 for a bowl or $4 for a cup with an entrée) — a creamy vegetable soup with cannellini beans, onions and tomatoes flavored with fresh garlic and toasted cayenne pepper. Diners can choose the house salad ($3.75) or the featured Greek salad ($8; add chicken for $4.50) — romaine lettuce tossed with fresh dill, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green bell peppers, kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese and red wine dressing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.