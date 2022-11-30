The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series concludes with a Greek cuisine this Friday. Dinner, which is prepared by students in the Hospitality program, will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center.
The meal begins with an appetizer, soup and salad. The featured appetizer is zucchini and egg plant fritters ($7) — eggplant and zucchini strips dipped in batter then pan-fried until golden brown and served hot with a spicy yogurt sauce. The soup is fasoulatha ($8 for a bowl or $4 for a cup with an entrée) — a creamy vegetable soup with cannellini beans, onions and tomatoes flavored with fresh garlic and toasted cayenne pepper. Diners can choose the house salad ($3.75) or the featured Greek salad ($8; add chicken for $4.50) — romaine lettuce tossed with fresh dill, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green bell peppers, kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese and red wine dressing.
The entrees are feta-baked chicken ($16.50) — Greek-seasoned chicken breast topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, green onions and garlic then served with Tzaziki sauce; lamb and vegetable stew ($18.50) — seared lamb roast stewed with zucchini, squash and tomatoes and flavored with fresh herbs; Psari Savoro ($17.50) — pan-fried salmon sprinkled with lemon juice and drizzled with a white wine rosemary sauce.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. The sides are beyaz pilave — savory, long-grain rice pilaf brightened with turmeric; herbed Greek potatoes — potato wedges flavored with Mediterranean herbs and topped with feta cheese; havuc plakisi — Greek-seasoned carrot slices braised with sautéed onions and lemon juice then topped with parsley; roasted Greek vegetables — flavorful roasted red pepper, yellow squash, zucchini and cherry tomatoes drizzled with olive oil and Greek seasoning. Each side dish is also available a la carte for $3 each.
End the meal with a dessert of either Greek orange olive oil cake ($6.50) — phyllo layers soaked in orange syrup and baked until golden brown; garnished with candied orange slices, or baklava cheesecake ($5) — a combination of creamy, tangy cheesecake and nutty, delicate baklava with flaky, crispy layers saturated in signature baklava syrup.
Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
