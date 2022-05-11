The Central Texas College Continuing Education Department will host a “Summer Blast-Off” to preview this summer’s College for Kids programs on Saturday. The free event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon in the Clear Creek building (Bldg. 559) on the CTC campus. During the preview, guests can meet the staff and instructors, tour the facilities and register early for College for Kids classes. Kids can also participate in hands-on demonstrations with the instructors.
College for Kids is a summer enrichment program that runs June through August. It offers a variety of educational and entertaining classes for youngsters age 3-18. Hands-on learning is offered in topics such as science, arts and crafts, computers, language, music and performing arts, cooking, robotics and exercise.
Some of the hands-on demonstrations during the preview include creating vision boards, learning basic crochet stitches, watching a robot in action, art projects, playing chess, making slippery slimy science “goop” and more. Members of the Killeen Fire Department will also be on hand to recruit for the Junior Firefighter Academy course. Kids will be able to get their picture made on a fire truck.
Several new courses on this year’s College for Kids schedule include:
- 3D Game Design with Unity (age 14-21): Aspiring game designers will learn level editing, 3D modeling, impactful gameplay creation and how to utilize scripts and variables.
- Battle Royale (age 14-21): Using professional 3D game development software, students will build levels and assets inspired by popular battle royale games like Fortnite.
- eSports Apprentice - Streamers and Gamers (age 8-14): Learn the basics to become a pro gamer, streamer or game caster. Develop game-play skills and compete using Black Rocket’s eSports games and apps, learn how to produce commentary for live tournaments, use professional streaming software and online safety.
- Money $ense (age 7+): Explore the concept of earning money while learning how to properly spend, save and donate. Key vocabulary will be taught and students will put their information into a real-life scenario.
- Dress-up Tea Party (age 3-6): Learn about social interactions by dressing up in fine party clothes, setting a beautiful table and sitting with friends to share child-safe tea and cookies with real china tea sets, table clothes and decorations. Students will make fancy tea party hats, hold a pink-carpet runway show, decorate cookies and enjoy all the tea time stories that come with a fancy tea party.
- Candy Factory (age 7-12): Enjoy making your very own gummy candies, rock candy and candy pretzel treats while learning the science behind making candy.
Some of the returning favorites are:
- LEGO Mindstorms – Computer Integrated Manufacturing (age 14-21): Students will learn how industrial robots control production processes, use programming algorithms to make the robots efficient and safe and build robots using real-life manufacturing examples to perform specific tasks.
- Come Fly with Me (age 9-16): Get a complete briefing on aviation careers, history, oddities and an introduction to student pilot training. Class meets in a classroom Monday-Thursday and ends on Friday with an actual airplane flight at Skylark Field.
- Slippery Slimy Science (age 5+): Become a mad scientist in training and learn some fun science stuff like making ooze, a lava lamp, plastic milk worms and other slimy and fun take-home projects.
During the summer blast-off, learn about camp scholarships available for historically under-served, high school-aged students interested in pursuing a STEM-related career. The scholarship includes the cost of the camp and all supplies. Each camp is designed as a pathway to an academic discipline at CTC. Interested students must fill out an online application at https://form.jotform.com/212974841350154.
For a complete list of College for Kids classes and schedule, visit www.ctcd.edu/ce or call the Continuing Education office at 254-526-1586.
