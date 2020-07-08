Two programs in the Central Texas College Industrial Technology department recently received recognition as top programs in their respective fields.
The Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning was named one of the most affordable programs and the diesel program was cited as one of the top programs in the country.
HVACClasses.org listed CTC’s HVAC program as one of the top 15 most affordable HVAC certificate programs in the country. Owned and operated by Sechel Ventures, HVACClasses.org provides informative content that addresses specific educational questions in fields with good to excellent career outlooks in HVAC specialization, accreditation and certification.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings in the HVAC industry are set to grow 13% between through 2028, adding 46,300 positions nationally.
Studies in the CTC HVAC program include air conditioning and refrigeration principles and theory, electrical theory and application, gas and electrical heating, A/C central principles, residential and commercial air conditioning, system design, commercial refrigeration, heat pumps and troubleshooting.
Daimler Truck North America’s Get Ahead training program named the CTC Diesel program as the 32nd best program out of 250 schools in the United States and Canada. The ranking also puts CTC as the fifth best diesel program in Texas among the 21 participating schools. The Get Ahead program is a nationwide cooperative effort between DTNA, participating diesel schools and DTNA service network locations. It offers diesel tech students access to the same online training received by Daimler Freightliner technicians. Once students complete the training, they become system certified for any company that completes warranty work on Daimler products, such as Freightliner, Detroit Diesel, Western Star and Thomas Bus.
“The Get Ahead online training program is designed for the new technician to learn industry standards and enable the technician already working within the industry to be better prepare themselves for advancement,” William Kirshner, the CTC diesel instructor, said. “The CTC diesel program is instructing and teaching students the same standards Daimler requires their technicians to go through. And because our program is following Daimler’s standards and guidance, our students will have a higher employment opportunity than those colleges not using the industry standards.”
CTC’s Diesel program offers a diesel engine technician associate degree and diesel technician, diesel system specialist and basic diesel technician certificates of completion. It provides entry-level, industry-validated, hands-on training in diesel service and repair using the latest technologies in diesel systems, tools and equipment. Studies include shop operations, tools and equipment, engine fundamentals, electrical and electronic systems, mechanical and electronic fuel systems, auxiliary systems, power trains (automatic and standard), hydraulics, engine rebuild, cylinder head service, diagnostics and tune-up, brake systems (air and ABS), steering and suspension, welding and A/C systems.
Both CTC HVAC and Diesel programs offer self-paced courses and students may enroll at any time. Information is available by emailing the CTC Career and Technology Education Center at cate.center@ctcd.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.