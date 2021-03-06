Central Texas College and Early College High School (ECHS) student Jenny Stinehour was recently named a recipient of the 2021 Central Texas Affiliate of the National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT) Award for Aspirations in Computing. The award recognizes ninth through 12th grade female students for their computing-related achievements and interests. Winners are selected based on their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing as demonstrated by their computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access and plans for post-secondary education. Stinehour will accept her award during the Central Texas Affiliate Aspirations virtual awards ceremony in April.
A senior at the Early College High School and sophomore at CTC, Stinehour was one of 400 award recipients selected from high schools across 46 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and all U.S. overseas military bases. She earned the award based on her classwork, essays written for the award application and a recommendation letter from Joe Welch, Introduction to Computer Programming instructor at CTC. “Stinehour is a tireless student who seeks to learn well beyond the boundaries of the class,” said Welch. “In addition to her high school and college studies as part of the Early College High School, she also took two online courses in computing specialization from Rice University. She is a hard-working student and the award is very well-deserved.”
Stinehour will graduate this spring with a high school diploma from ECHS and an associate’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from CTC. She has been accepted at both Texas A&M University in College Station and the University of Texas at Austin. She is currently waiting to hear more updates and do more research before making the decision on which school to attend. “I want to work in cybersecurity,” Stinehour said. “Taking class with Professor Welch inspired me to participate in multiple hackathons (online cybersecurity competitions) and I just find them incredibly interesting and rewarding to work with.”
Additionally, Stinehour understands the real-world impact of cybersecurity. “Countless people are scammed or have their identities stolen online each year,” she said. “I want to make an impact through spreading awareness for online protection, no matter how marginal it may be.”
Stinehour credits Professor Welch for furthering and heightening her computing career aspirations. “Professor Welch has helped me so much on this journey,” she said. “As my computer science teacher, he submitted his recommendation letter for me to so many places, and I really appreciate him for his endless patience with me.”
Encouraging students to pursue their passions, NCWIT is a nonprofit community of more than 1,400 universities, companies, non-profits and government organizations nationwide working to increase the influential and meaningful participation of girls and women — at the intersections of race/ethnicity, class, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability status and other historically marginalized identities — in the field of computing, particularly in terms of innovation and development. “Encouraging young women’s interest in technology careers is critical,” said Lucy Sanders, NCWIT CEO and co-founder. “Our workforce needs their creativity and unique perspectives to produce technology that is as broad and innovative as the population it serves.”
The organization equips change leaders with resources for recruiting, retaining and advancing women from K-12 and higher education through industry and entrepreneurial careers. By generating visibility for these aspiring technologists, the NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing encourages their continued interest in computing, builds their identity as someone who does computing and attracts the attention and support of educational and corporate institutions.
