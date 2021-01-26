Student enrollment and operating revenue are down at Central Texas College, with no sign of returning any time soon, the college’s board of trustees learned Tuesday.
“It’s pretty easy to see that we have an overall decrease in revenue,” CTC comptroller Bob Liberty told the board.
Liberty presented the board of trustees with an interim financial and investment report for December 2020. This time, a year ago, Liberty said, Central Texas College had an operating revenue of $19.8 million. Now, that revenue has dropped down to $17 million — a decrease of $2.8 million.
“Even with the decrease of almost $3 million, we have been able to keep that bottom line about the same,” Liberty said. “I’m really happy that we were able to do that; I’m surprised we were able to do that, and to be honest with you, I’m not sure how much longer we will be able to keep it up.”
Spring enrollment is down considerably from the previous year largely due to the onset of the coronavirus, Liberty said.
“As of yesterday, spring enrollments, which are real close to being final, were down 15.4% from last year,” he said.
Liberty warned of future issues to come if enrollment continues to decline, but complimented the CTC staff for their part in helping to balance the budget.
“The staff has done an incredible job in keeping those expenditures down, but there is more ahead as enrollment is still not as it was pre-COVID,” he said.
CTC Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus said “free money” may be partially to blame for the enrollment decline.
“Part of it, I think, is the economy,” Yeonopolus said. “The free money that’s there allows them (students) to stay at home because they don’t have to work or go to school.”
Yeonopolus offered words of encouragement to CTC staff.
“Eventually, I think if we can continue to keep our head above water, we will come out of this and do better,” he said. “My challenge to the faculty and the staff is that I want to become the best community college in the state. We’ll get there, one day at a time.”
