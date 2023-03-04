nurses

Mayline Rohr receives her Licensed Vocational Nursing from Central Texas College instructor Lamen Ramirez during the December 2022 pinning ceremony. The pin signifies the change from the role of a student nurse to that of a practicing nurse.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

Central Texas College recently announced its Department of Health Sciences has extended the application deadline for the fall 2023 Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) program. Interested persons now have until May 12 to apply for the nine-month program which starts August 28.

Approved by the Texas Board of Nursing, the CTC LVN program prepares students for practical/vocational nursing practice in a variety of health care settings. It provides classroom instruction and coordinated supervised clinical experiences in the nursing care of clients in local affiliated health care agencies. The program consists of 15 courses (43 credit hours) culminating in a Level 2 Certificate of Completion. Upon successful completion, students will be eligible to sit for the state certification National Council Licensure Examination-Practical Nurse.

