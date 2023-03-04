Central Texas College recently announced its Department of Health Sciences has extended the application deadline for the fall 2023 Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) program. Interested persons now have until May 12 to apply for the nine-month program which starts August 28.
Approved by the Texas Board of Nursing, the CTC LVN program prepares students for practical/vocational nursing practice in a variety of health care settings. It provides classroom instruction and coordinated supervised clinical experiences in the nursing care of clients in local affiliated health care agencies. The program consists of 15 courses (43 credit hours) culminating in a Level 2 Certificate of Completion. Upon successful completion, students will be eligible to sit for the state certification National Council Licensure Examination-Practical Nurse.
To qualify for the LVN program, prospective students must attain an overall minimum grade point average of 2.8. Pre-requisite courses are Anatomy and Physiology I (BIOL 2401) and Pharmacology for Health Professions (HPRS 2300). Both courses must have been completed within the last five years.
“Our program is composed of classroom instruction and coordinated supervised clinical, hands-on experiences in patient care in local health care agencies,” said Susan Ramnarine-Singh, nursing instructor and nursing program director. “Through our state-of-the-art equipment and simulation hospital, students are exposed to many avenues of learning which best prepare them for a variety of health care careers whether in a hospital, physician’s office, lab, nursing care facility or as a home health care provider.”
Ramnarine-Singh noted a curriculum change approved by the Texas Board of Nursing allows students to now complete the LVN program in nine months. “The new nine-month revision will allow students to enter the workforce and begin their health care career much earlier,” she said. “And for those students looking to continue their nursing education, courses attained in the Level 2 Certificate of Completion can be applied towards an associate degree in nursing which can ultimately lead to a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree in nursing.”
For more information about the LVN program, contact CTC at 254-526-1265 or email DHS@ctcd.edu.
