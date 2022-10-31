CTC Concert Michelle Schumann.jpg

Michelle Schumann

The Central Texas College Fine Arts department will host a guest artist concert on Tuesday evening featuring euphonium player Matthew Kundler and collaborative pianist Michelle Schumann. The concert will be in the Anderson Campus Center starting at 7:30 p.m.

Kundler, adjunct professor of tuba and euphonium at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, has performed with the International Contemporary Ensemble, Chicago Brass Band, the BackBurner! Tuba Ensemble (the only professional tuba ensemble in the U.S.), the Georgia Brass Band and the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. He was also the featured soloist in the Brass Band of Huntsville, the Mt. Prospect Wind Ensemble, the University of Alabama Brass Ensemble, the Wheaton Municipal Band, and Northwestern University’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble.

CTC Concert Matthew Kundler.jpg

Matthew Kundler
