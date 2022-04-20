The Central Texas College Fine Arts department will present its spring drama production, “Native Gardens,” Thursday through Saturday in the campus Fine Arts auditorium (Building 218). The curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Written by Karen Zacarias, “Native Gardens” was one of the top 10 most produced plays in 2018-2019. The comedy is set in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., where Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his pregnant wife, have just purchased a home next to Frank and Virginia, a well-established D.C. couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbecue for Pablo’s colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couple’s notions of race, taste, class and privilege.
The two couples quickly show their true colors as discussions quickly turn into fiery arguments. There are threats of lawsuits, police actions and court orders, and it is unclear who will win the war as cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies.
The CTC production will be directed by drama student Lola Rivera, a semi-finalist in the Region 6 Irene Ryan Acting competition for the Kennedy Center - American College Theater Festival. The cast includes Rosa-Jewell Fisher playing the part of Virginia; Gary Williamson as Frank; Keyairra Clements in the role of Tania; and Wilson Adams as Pablo. Stage manager is Julia Panzer.
Tickets for “Native Gardens” are $5 each and can be purchased at the door.
