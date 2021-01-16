The Central Texas College Foundation is now accepting online applications for scholarships to be awarded in fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters. Students can apply online through 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28. The scholarships will be awarded near the end of this spring semester.
All applicants must have applied to CTC and have a current CTC student ID number. The online application can be accessed at ctcd.academicworks.com by clicking the sign-up link at the top of the webpage. Applicants will also need to use the CTC Eaglemail email address they have on file with CTC and create a password in order to access the application. The academic works website contains a complete list of available scholarships. Students only need to fill out one online application which is screened for all of the eligible scholarship awards they qualify.
Established in 1992, the CTC Foundation offers approximately 170 need- and merit-based scholarships which provide almost 150 awards to competitively selected students every year. It has enabled CTC to grow through the acquisitions of gifts of scholarships, equipment and other donations to benefit students. The Foundation now offers nearly 160 endowed scholarships and has a $6.7 million endowment. In the past 10 years, the CTC Foundation has awarded more than $1.2 million in scholarships. Last year, more than $577,000 in scholarships funds was awarded to 245 CTC students worldwide.
To help students apply for CTC Foundation or other scholarships, the CTC library will host a virtual scholarship workshop live on facebook.com/CentralTexasCollege, Monday, February 1 at 12 p.m. The workshop will provide tips on creating successful essays and how to navigate the application process. Register at referencerequest@ctcd.edu.
For more information about any available CTC scholarships, contact the CTC Foundation office at 254-526-1662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.