Central Texas College is accepting applications this month for scholarships for 2020/2021 academic year. The applications are available until Feb. 28.
Students only need to fill out the application once, and all of the scholarships handed out could total around $500,000, according to Horace Grace, the chair of the CTC foundation board.
The scholarships will be awarded on May 1.
Those who are awarded scholarships will be invited to the Scholarship Award Reception and they will be recognized by Jim Yeonopolus, the chancellor of CTC as well as the members of the board of trustees and the CTC Foundation board of directors.
“The thing that I’m just really pushing on this is to try to get these kids to come out, parents to come out, and apply,” Grace said. Applicants must be registered to attend CTC in order to qualify for the scholarships.
For more information on the scholarships and how to apply, visit https://www.ctcd.edu/about-ctc/ctc-foundation/scholarships/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.