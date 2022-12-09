The theme “Celebration” was truly the inspiration for graduates, their families, faculty and staff and some very special guests on the dais Friday at the Fall 2022 commencement for Central Texas College.
For one Killeen family, it was a multi-generational celebration as Senatra Irby and her granddaughter, Asijhanna Irby, both walked across the stage at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
“I told her if your grandma can do it, then you can too,” Senatra Irby said.
“It’s sort of surreal,” Asijhanna Irby said. “A once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
That fact was made even more poignant because Senatra’s daughter, Asijhanna’s mom, Cassandra Irby, was not able to join them in person. Sgt. Cassandra Irby is stationed at Fort Hood, but is currently deployed in Italy, and missed being there for the ceremony.
The college’s many partnerships with Fort Hood were in evidence throughout the night, as the guest speaker was III Armored Corps and Fort Hood Deputy Commanding General for Support (U.K.) Maj. Gen. Michael Keating.
“Well done!” Keating began. “What a diverse, talented and optimistic group you are.” He then proceeded to ask permission for a selfie with the entire group of graduates seated in front of him. Keating took out his cellphone and snapped away to a round of applause and warm “hoots and hollers” from the crowd.
He commented on the Texan colloquialism, which he had heard earlier from the master of ceremonies, Dean of Academic Instruction Dr. Daniel Fischer.
“You did it!” Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus shouted from the podium. “You have now opened the door to your future. Each one of you are worthy. Never forget that.”
During his remarks, Keating spoke to the graduates about his own experiences, which included being uncertain about his future goals following high school. Keating did go on to earn three master’s degrees, but made the point that he was able to apply his education to real life because he waited to pursue his degrees later in life. Keating said he learned from those experiences and he encouraged the graduates to learn from theirs.
“Cherish this accomplishment, bathe in the delight of your personal achievement,” Keating said. “I implore you to use this day to begin your journey. Inspire those around you. Determine to make this world a better place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.