After a 25-year career in the U.S. Army where he retired as a master sergeant with extensive experience in military risk assessment and management, Hickman started with CTC in May this year. His primary duties include overseeing campus safety for both students and employees, CTC announced in a news release.
Hickman maintains CTC’s emergency operations plan, conducts emergency procedure drills, coordinates with departments to identify and correct safety issues and deficiencies and advises staff on maintaining a safe work environment. He is also responsible for insurance renewals and bids for all of CTC’s comprehensive insurance policies and processing worker compensation claims.
In addition, Hickman also serves as the CTC’s Title IX coordinator and COVID-19 liaison with county health departments. As Title IX coordinator, Hickman coordinates the investigative process upon claims of policy violations, ensures CTC compliance with federal regulations and maintains training of all Title IX participants including investigators, hearing officers, appeals officers and advisors. As the COVID-19 liaison, Hickman provides guidance for CTC’s reopening plans, keeps school officials apprised of all local, state and federal COVID-19 requirements and new information and provides information on any CTC positive COVID-19 cases (employees and students) to the Bell County Public Health District, according to the release.
“Coming to work for CTC during the pandemic and being named the COVID-19 liaison presented quite a challenge,” Hickman said. “But the entire COVID-19 workgroup has done an incredible job in getting CTC prepared for the future in this unprecedented time.”
Hickman has a Master of Arts degree in emergency and disaster management from American Military University, a Bachelor of Science degree in community and human service with a concentration in emergency management from State University of New York-Empire State College and an Associate of Arts degree in general studies from CTC. Before retiring from the military, Hickman helped establish and teach the Army’s newest noncommissioned officer professional development course, the Master Leader Course.
