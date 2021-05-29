Amid a notable enrollment drop during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials at Central Texas College are hopeful summer and fall semester enrollment numbers will bring a welcome boost to declining revenue reserves.
“CTC was just one of many community colleges across the country disproportionately impacted in terms of enrollments,” CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder told the Herald Wednesday.
According to data provided by CTC Wednesday, the college’s central Killeen campus has seen a 59.6% drop in student “headcount” enrollment when comparing spring 2021 enrollment to spring 2019 pre-pandemic enrollment numbers. Similarly, the community college saw a 52.6% decline in course enrollments in 2021 in comparison to 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.
CTC had nearly 5,400 students at its Killeen campus prior to the pandemic in January 2020, and then switched to mostly online courses after the coronavirus arrived a couple of months later.
CTC appears to be not alone in its enrollment troubles. Spring 2021 enrollment at community colleges nationwide fell by double digits, 11.3%, since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse. Undergraduate enrollment at four-year universities also fell 5.9% during the same period, according to Clearinghouse’s data. Read more here: https://bit.ly/2TcAYTy.
Reduced revenue
CTC comptroller Bob Liberty told CTC’s Board of Trustees Tuesday that he is hopeful enrollment numbers will turn around because the college’s revenue has continued to decline throughout the pandemic.
“When I first ran the numbers, I’ve never seen them this close from one year to the next,” Liberty said Tuesday. “It’s about $270 between the two years. It’s kind of an anomaly. Our revenue is down $5.6 million compared to last year, so it’s pretty amazing when I shared with you that we’re only $300 difference from last year’s bottom line, but we’re down $5.6 million in revenue.”
In January, Liberty told the board the college’s revenue had dropped by $2.8 million when comparing the December 2020 budget to December 2019.
Liberty applauded college administration and employees Tuesday for helping to keep the college’s expenses to a bare minimum.
“As you’re well aware, we’ve been on a budget tightening system for the last three or four years,” Liberty said. “We’re hoping that those days are behind us, but we need to get through the end of this fiscal year and see where we are. ... I just want to thank everybody who works here for all they’ve done to help us continue to stay positive in the bottom line with these reduced revenues. We couldn’t do it without everybody pulling back, and holding on, and making that piece of equipment work one more semester.”
Liberty said he was hopeful enrollment numbers will begin to rise even though the pandemic continues to drag on.
“We need to see enrollment start turning around; we’re not there yet but the hopes are that we will continue to get there,” he said.
Looking toward the summer semester, Liberty reminded board members that summer is always hard on the college’s bottom line.
“Summer is tough,” he said. “We continue to have the full expenses that we have and expenses will actually go up thanks to the Texas heat. So expenses will be higher than normal and revenue falls, because you don’t get near the enrollments you have in the summer as you do in the fall, but we should be able to sustain a positive bottom line.”
CTC, like other colleges nationwide, will get some federal coronavirus relief funding.
Funding help
“CTC’s total award is $20,927,911,” Vasbinder told the Herald earlier this month. “Of that, required allocations are a minimum of $11,491,588 for student aid and a maximum institutional portion of $9,436,323. We do not yet know how the student aid portion will be disbursed as eligibility requirements are changing and are a bit broader than the original plan. CTC is just now reviewing the grant stipulations to determine a spending plan.”
Summer classes
Registration for summer enrollment at CTC is open now through June 6. Summer classes start June 7 for summer I five-, eight-, and 10-week classes. The summer II semester is a five-week term starting July 12 with a registration deadline of July 11.
Class format for the summer semester includes in-person lecture, blended courses combining face-to-face lecture with online work and synchronous virtual lecture.
For more information on registering for a class at CTC visit https://www.ctcd.edu/students/current-ctc-students/registration/.
