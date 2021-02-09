Central Texas College will commemorate Black History Month with a series of virtual presentations titled “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”
Sessions will be streamed live on the CTC Facebook page, www.facebook/CentralTexasCollege, starting Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. with student Darius Randolph and his family telling his story of living with sickle cell anemia, which is common in diverse families.
On Feb. 17 at noon, life coaches Natasha and Gennaire Harris will provide inspirational messages and resources aimed at today’s youth. Then at 1 p.m. is Ta’Neika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen branch of NAACP. This mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and advocate for the community will discuss these many roles.
On Feb. 18 at noon, Ashley Marie Knight, author and co-owner of an independent bookstore, will talk about her role as proprietor of a veteran-owned, woman-owned and black-owned business. On Feb. 22 at noon, the Rev. Rodrecus M. Johnson Jr., senior pastor of Anderson Chapel AME Church in Killeen, will share his story of growing up in and raising a diverse family.
The series concludes Feb. 23 with a presentation by Luvina Sabree, owner of So Natural Catering which was featured on the Food Network. At noon, she will discuss running the family business with her family of seven by her side. Then at 1 p.m. Floyd Birt will share his story as a retired educator.
Black History Movies
Also, the Mayborn Science Theater, located on the CTC campus, will host a series of movies in honor of Black History Month. On Wednesday, Feb. 10, “The Great Debaters” directed by and starring Denzel Washington will air at 6:30 p.m. This is a story based on the debate team at Wiley College, an all-black college in the 1930s.
On Saturday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. is “The Harlem Hellfighters” — a documentary of one of the most decorated units of World War I — the 15th regiment of the New York National Guard which was composed exclusively of African-American soldiers.
The story of Harriet Tubman is told in the movie “Harriet” on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, “Harriet” tells the extraordinary tale of Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes.
The series concludes Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. with “Buffalo Soldiers” starring Danny Glover. This is a fact-based story about the all-black U.S. Cavalry Troop H which protected the western territories in post-Civil War times.
Tickets for the Black History Movie Month series are $6 for all ages, per movie. Mayborn Science Theater Members will be admitted for half-price. To maintain appropriate social distancing, seating is limited to 32 people per show. Patrons will also have to follow all of the CTC safety protocols regarding COVID-19 which include wearing face masks or coverings.
Center for African-American Studies
On Feb. 22, the Center for African-American Studies and research will host a virtual presentation featuring Colita Nichols Fairfax, professor and Honors College senior faculty fellow at Norfolk State University.
Fairfax is the school’s inaugural faculty scholar in the Center for African American Public Policy. Her topic, “memory Matters,” will be streamed lived on the CTC Facebook page starting at 6:30 p.m.
