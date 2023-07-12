Central Texas College will host a free open house of its Killeen campus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22. The event includes tours, information tables activities and a chance to win scholarships.
“This event is really a chance for community members who have been considering starting or returning to school to learn how they can make that dream possible at CTC,” said Jim Yeonopolus, CTC chancellor. “It’s a fun day for our staff as we get to share the amazing and achievable opportunities available right here in Killeen.”
The open house will start in the Anderson Campus Center with an overview of CTC before “pick and choose” sessions begin. Attendees can choose from brief presentations that interest them including information about admissions, career pathways, academic advising, financial aid, veterans’ benefits and more.
During the event, guests can tour several campus facilities including the industrial technology area, student residence hall and culinary arts lab. “We hope people will come out, meet our dedicated faculty and staff and learn how attainable an education is,” Yeonopolus said.
The first 100 people who register online and check in by 8:45 a.m. will receive a free T-shirt. Two registered attendees will win a $250 scholarship from the CTC Foundation. Register to attend and learn more at http://www.ctcd.edu/ctc-open-house/.
