CTC

Ducks were seen swimming at the duck pond at Central Texas College in Killeen Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

Central Texas College will host a free open house of its Killeen campus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22. The event includes tours, information tables activities and a chance to win scholarships.

“This event is really a chance for community members who have been considering starting or returning to school to learn how they can make that dream possible at CTC,” said Jim Yeonopolus, CTC chancellor. “It’s a fun day for our staff as we get to share the amazing and achievable opportunities available right here in Killeen.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.